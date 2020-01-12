Howe girls win junior high LCT

The Howe girls defeated Poteau, 44-39, Saturday at Heavener to win the 2020 junior high basketball LeFlore County Tournament.

Hodgen’s girls won the third-place game, 30-23, over Monroe while Pocola took the fifth-place trophy with a 36-19 victory over Heavener.

Fanshawe won the consolation championship with a 16-13 victory over Talihina.

