Howe gets sweep of Talihina

Howe’s Trent Hildebrant, right, tries to get past Talihina defender Nolan Baughman during Friday night’s game at the Howe Gym. Photo by David Seeley/Sports Editor

By DAVID SEELEY, Sports Editor

HOWE – Friday night’s tussle between the Talihina Golden Tigers and the Howe Lions was to have been, and it still could be, a preview of the 88th LeFlore County Tournament finals Jan. 25. However, the Golden Tigers are hoping the match-up was just a bad dream.

The Lions, the second-seeded team in this month’s LCT that starts Jan. 20, dominated the LCT’s top-seeded Golden Tigers by a score of 77-46 at the Howe Gym.

The night started with the Lady Lions downing the Lady Golden Tigers 73-31.

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

