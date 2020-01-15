Howe coach gets 500th coaching victory

Home 2020 January Howe coach gets 500th coaching victory

Howe Lady Lions basketball coach Chris Brown, front center, is surrounded by his players after he is given a celebratory cake after getting his 500th coaching win when the Lady Lions routed Idabel 72-37 Tuesday night at the Howe Gym. Photo by David Seeley/Sports Editor

By DAVID SEELEY, Sports Editor

HOWE – Howe Lady Lions basketball coach Chris Brown reached a milestone Tuesday night when his team routed the Idabel Lady Warriors 72-37 at the Howe Gym as he got his 500th coaching victory.

At the end of the game, Brown was presented a cake with the No. 500 in frosting on its top.

“There have been a lot of players, past and present, who have been the most important thing about this,” Brown said. “This milestone is about the players past and present.”

His Howe coaching career started with a loss, and he was wondering if he would be kept.

“I lost my first game, falling behind 18-0,” Brown said. “I was wondering if I would be kept after halftime. All I wanted was to get my team to play hard, and I think I’ve done that.”

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Basketball, Howe, Sports / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Howe, Red Oak split on Friday
Howe teams split at Idabel
Howe boys outscore Panama
Read More
Hardin named boys’ coach at Howe
Howe, Talihina split Tuesday’s games
Howe, Smithville split Friday’s games
Howe girls best Beggs in opening game of Classic
Howe boys pull away from Pocola

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar