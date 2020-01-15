Howe coach gets 500th coaching victory

By DAVID SEELEY, Sports Editor

HOWE – Howe Lady Lions basketball coach Chris Brown reached a milestone Tuesday night when his team routed the Idabel Lady Warriors 72-37 at the Howe Gym as he got his 500th coaching victory.

At the end of the game, Brown was presented a cake with the No. 500 in frosting on its top.

“There have been a lot of players, past and present, who have been the most important thing about this,” Brown said. “This milestone is about the players past and present.”

His Howe coaching career started with a loss, and he was wondering if he would be kept.

“I lost my first game, falling behind 18-0,” Brown said. “I was wondering if I would be kept after halftime. All I wanted was to get my team to play hard, and I think I’ve done that.”

