Howe archery shooter signs with Connors

By DAVID SEELEY, Sports Editor

HOWE – When one thinks of Howe student/athletes and letters of intent signing, one usually thinks about the major sports like softball, basketball, baseball, golf and track. Howe senior archery shooter Raegan Ward showed there’s room for getting to go to college a different way.

By being able to shoot a bow and arrow.

Ward signed a archery shooting letter of intent with Connors State College in a signing ceremony Friday afternoon in the archery room inside the Howe Gym.

“I’m very excited,” Ward said. “I didn’t think I could go to college on archery. I didn’t think this was even possible. It’s very exciting to get to have this opportunity. I was over-the-moon excited about it.”

