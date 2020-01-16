Hepa, Ramey help Texas beat OSU

By JOHN TRANCHINA Associated Press

STILLWATER (AP) — Courtney Ramey was pulled from the starting lineup for several games, and while his minutes remained about the same, he still didn’t like it. But instead of sulking, he worked harder, played better and has returned to his role of starting guard.

Ramey had 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while Kamaka Hepa scored 13 of his career-high 15 points in the second half, to help lead Texas to a 76-64 victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.

