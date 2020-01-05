Henry, Titans stun Patriots 20-13 in upset

By BARRY WILNER AP Pro Football Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — When the eerie Foxborough fog lifted, it became clear that New England’s reign atop the NFL was ending.

Derrick Henry ensured that with the kind of dominating playoff performance usually reserved for Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Henry rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown while Tennessee’s defense stymied Brady and perhaps ended his championship-filled New England career with a 20-13 wild-card victory Saturday night.

