Heavener’s girls finish 3rd at Alma

ALMA, Ark.—Heavener’s girls won third place in the Citizens Bank Airedale Classic Monday by beating Bauxite, Arkansas, 56-44.

The Lady Wolves improve to 7-2 and start the second semester Friday at Hartshorne in a Black Diamond Conference game.

