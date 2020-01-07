Heavener splits games at Wilburton

WILBURTON—Heavener split its Black Diamond Conference games at Wilburton Monday.

The Lady Wolves improved to 8-2 with a 43-38 victory before Wilburton’s boys crushed the Wolves, 60-24, in the second game.

Heavener’s boys fall to 3-6. The Lady Diggers are 5-4 while Wilburton’s boys improve to 5-4. Heavener is off until Jan. 14 when it hosts Hartshorne. Wilburton plays in the Henryetta Tournament Thursday.

