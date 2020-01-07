Heavener splits games at Wilburton

Home 2020 January Heavener splits games at Wilburton

WILBURTON—Heavener split its Black Diamond Conference games at Wilburton Monday.

The Lady Wolves improved to 8-2 with a 43-38 victory before Wilburton’s boys crushed the Wolves, 60-24, in the second game.

Heavener’s boys fall to 3-6. The Lady Diggers are 5-4 while Wilburton’s boys improve to 5-4. Heavener is off until Jan. 14 when it hosts Hartshorne. Wilburton plays in the Henryetta Tournament Thursday.

Basketball, Heavener, Sports

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

