Heavener School Board agenda 1-13-2020

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the Glenn Scott Educational Center, 500 West Second Street in room 103.
Here is the agenda:
- Opening flag salute.
- Invocation.
- Call meeting to order and record members present.
- Request to address board of education: Angie Wooten.
- Principal report: Diane Cox, Joe Westfall and Robert Craig.
- Superintendent report and school board recognition month: Ed Wilson.
- Consent agenda. A. Agenda for Jan. 13 regular board meeting; B. Minutes for Dec. 9 special board meeting and regular board meeting; C. Activity fund financial report for December; D. Activity fund fundraising requests as submitted by sponsors; E. Encumbrance/warrant to Mastercard $8,235.72 (athletics/softball booster club donation); F. Encumbrance/warrant to Mastercard $3,300.80 (leadership/WDC trip); G. General, building, LCSEC fund encumbrances; H. General, building, LCSEC fund warrant; I. Treasurer’s financial report.
- Approve or disapprove residential rental contract with Todd Vickers.
- Approve or disapprove contract with Community Development Institute Head Start.
- Approve or disapprove resignations as received by superintendent.
- New business.
- Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.
