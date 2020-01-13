Heavener School Board agenda 1-13-2020

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the Glenn Scott Educational Center, 500 West Second Street in room 103.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Opening flag salute.
  2. Invocation.
  3. Call meeting to order and record members present.
  4. Request to address board of education: Angie Wooten.
  5. Principal report: Diane Cox, Joe Westfall and Robert Craig.
  6. Superintendent report and school board recognition month: Ed Wilson.
  7. Consent agenda. A. Agenda for Jan. 13 regular board meeting; B. Minutes for Dec. 9 special board meeting and regular board meeting; C. Activity fund financial report for December; D. Activity fund fundraising requests as submitted by sponsors; E. Encumbrance/warrant to Mastercard $8,235.72 (athletics/softball booster club donation); F. Encumbrance/warrant to Mastercard $3,300.80 (leadership/WDC trip); G. General, building, LCSEC fund encumbrances; H. General, building, LCSEC fund warrant; I. Treasurer’s financial report.
  8. Approve or disapprove residential rental contract with Todd Vickers.
  9. Approve or disapprove contract with Community Development Institute Head Start.
  10. Approve or disapprove resignations as received by superintendent.
  11. New business.
  12. Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.
