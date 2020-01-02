Heavener Library announces events

The Heavener Public Library has announced its events for January.

Every Tuesday is story time with Robin at 4 p.m. On Wednesdays, it is create and conversation at 4 p.m. and Thursdays feature slime time maker space craft cart at 4 p.m.

The teen advisory board meeting is Friday at 4 p.m. Canvas creations is scheduled for Jan. 11 at noon. A Poe birthday celebration is at noon on Jan. 18, the adult book club is Jan. 25 at noon while the book was better is planned for Jan. 25 at 12:30 p.m. and the teen book club will be held at 4 p.m. on Jan. 31.

