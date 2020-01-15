Hartshorne takes pair at Heavener

By CRAIG HALL

It has always been said that a team lives by the 3, they can die by the three.

Both Hartshorne teams lived by the 3 in Friday’s Black Diamond Conference game at Heavener. Hartshorne did not die by the 3, instead both teams thrived by the three.

The Lady Miners (10-3) and ranked sixth in 2A, hit nine 3-pointers in a 68-51 win while the Miners buried 12 from downtown, including seven by Kaleb Keith, in a 56-49 victory over the Wolves.

Both Heavener teams are on the road Friday at Stigler in Black Diamond Conference games. The Lady Wolves drop to 8-3 while the Wolves are 3-7.

Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.