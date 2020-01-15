Hartshorne takes pair at Heavener

By CRAIG HALL
It has always been said that a team lives by the 3, they can die by the three.
Both Hartshorne teams lived by the 3 in Friday’s Black Diamond Conference game at Heavener. Hartshorne did not die by the 3, instead both teams thrived by the three.
The Lady Miners (10-3) and ranked sixth in 2A, hit nine 3-pointers in a 68-51 win while the Miners buried 12 from downtown, including seven by Kaleb Keith, in a 56-49 victory over the Wolves.
Both Heavener teams are on the road Friday at Stigler in Black Diamond Conference games. The Lady Wolves drop to 8-3 while the Wolves are 3-7.
Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.