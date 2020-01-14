Gilgeous-Alexander’s first triple-double leads Thunder

By JOE ZIEMER Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s goal was to play a better all-around game. He did that and then some.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 10 assists in his first triple-double, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

