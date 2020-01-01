Gallinari, Schroder pace Thunder past Dallas

By MURRAY EVANS Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder seems to thrive on fourth-quarter pressure, as evidenced by their latest comeback on Tuesday night.

Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder each scored 20 points, Chris Paul hit the go-ahead basket with 40 seconds left and the Thunder rallied from a seven-point deficit in the final three minutes to beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-101.

Paul scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Thunder, who have won seven of their last eight games to move into seventh place in the Western Conference. During that stretch, they’ve also had comebacks from 26, 24 and 18 points down to win.

The Thunder (18-15) are three games above .500 for the first time this season.

Read the whole story on ledgerlcj.com HERE. Or the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. Subscribers to both publications also receive the Ledger’s e-edition for free. Access to the website is only $3 per month and the newsletter is $5 per month, and also includes access to the website. Both versions have exclusive content available only to subscribers.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.