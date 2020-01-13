Funeral services set for Janice Bandy

POCOLA—Funeral services for Janice May Bandy, 73, of Pocola, are Thursday at 10 a.m. at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with Jim Cook officiating.

Interment will follow at the Monroe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in Pocola and was born May 14, 1946 in Coal Hill, Arkansas to Virgil and Connie (Bramlett) Martin.

Survivors include her son, Jason Bandy; grandson, Dakota Bandy; and great grandson, Eli Bandy all of Pocola; sisters Pat Broomfield of Fort Smith, Arkansas and Sharon Lucy of Coal Hill; and brother, Joe Bob Martin, of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Bandy and brother, William Heath.

