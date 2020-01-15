Funeral services set for Clinton Garrison

POTEAU—Funeral services for Clinton Dean Garrison, 69, of Poteau, are Friday at 10 a.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating.

Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born Oct. 2, 1950 in Exeter, California to Joe and Clela Margret (Heiliman) Garrison, who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; son, Heith, of Poteau; sisters, Susan Fancher of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Kelli Jo Watts of Duncan; grandson, Derrik Williams; great grandson, Jensen Williams; and brother, Denton Garrison, of Hodgen.