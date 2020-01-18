Funeral services set for Carolyn Crossland

POTEAU—Funeral services for Carolyn Sue Crossland, 71, of Poteau, are Saturday at 10 a.m. at Covenant Church in Poteau with Nicholas Hess and Clyde Hess officiating.

Burial will be in the Howe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at her home and was born Jan. 2, 1949 in Heavener to Homer and Veda (Mattox) Knight.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Crossland; children Michael and Yvonne Crossland of Poteau, Lisa and Nathan Williams, Melody Peterson of Sand Springs, Lisa and Bobby Whittaker, Larry and Marsha Crossland of Spiro, Shari Spear of Poteau, Deborah Schapp of Arkoma, Mark and Laranda Crossland of Fort Smith, Arkansas, David and Tonya Crossland of Owasso and Trish Gossett of Bokoshe; sister Sharon Walker and Joe of Venus, Texas; 22 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Charles, Vernard and wife Alice, and Homer Knight Jr.; sister, Kathleen Courville; and great great granddaughter, Summer Faith McKinney.

