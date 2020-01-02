Funeral services planned for Claude Taylor

PANAMA—Funeral services for Claude Wilburn Taylor, 84, of Panama, are Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Old Bokoshe Cemetery Pavilion with Jim Cook officiating.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 in Spiro and was born Nov. 18, 1935 in Spiro to Berkeley and Flora (Barnes) Taylor.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Survivors include his children Nena Taylor of Poteau, MiShelle and Kevin Dye of Shady Point and  Michael Taylor of Poteau; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and daughters Tina Fargo and Tonya Phillips.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jackie Richardson Taylor; four brothers; and two sisters.

