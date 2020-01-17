Funeral services planned for Bobby Brannon

ARKOMA—Funeral services for Bobby James Brannon, 80, of Arkoma, are Monday at 2 p.m. at the Fanshawe Community of Christ with Sally McGowen officiating.

Interment will follow at the Fanshawe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 and was born March 21, 1939 in Pine Valley to Ammon James and Jewel Dean (Hall) Brannon.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from Whirlpool after 30 years as an electrical maintenance supervisor.

Survivors include his daughter Melissa Brannon-Bartels and husband Jon of Bentonville, Arkansas; son, Bryan Brannon, of Fanshawe; three granddaughters; and brother Neil Brannon and wife Gail of Arkoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mickey Rogers Brannon; sister, Helen Rana Barrett; and brothers Gene and Lonnie Brannon.