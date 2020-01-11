Football districts approved by OFCA

The Oklahoma Football Coaches Association’s board has approved final proposals for football districts for the 2020-2021 football seasons.

The districts will be presented to the OSSAA’s board at its Wednesday meeting for approval.

Here are the proposed districts for area schools.

4A-4—Broken Bow, Fort Gibson, Hilldale, Muldrow, Poteau, Sallisaw, Stilwell and Tulsa McLain.

2A-5—Heavener, Keys, Panama, Pocola, Roland, Spiro, Tulsa Cascia Hall and Vian.

A-8—Canadian, Central Sallisaw, Colcord, Gore, Hulbert, Porter, Talihina and Warner.

B-6—Arkoma, Cave Springs, Gans, Keota, Summit Christian and Watts.

