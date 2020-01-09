Doolittle carries Oklahoma over Texas 72-62

By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle has had some big games on Texas’ home court but always came away without a victory.

The Sooners’ senior finally walked off a winner.

Doolittle scored 22 points and Oklahoma pulled away from Texas late for a 72-62 win Wednesday night that snapped the Sooner’s four-game losing streak on their rival’s home court.

Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.