Death notice for Virginia Wright

POCOLA—Funeral services for Virginia Lorene Wright, 89, of Pocola, are Friday at 10 a.m. at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with Jim Cook officiating.

Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith, Arkansas, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born June 13, 1930 in Pocola to Byron and Emma (Pipkins) Sykes.

Surviving family members include her daughter, Brenda Simco, of Litchfield, Nebraska; one grandson; and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons Kenny and Mike Wright.

Read the whole story on ledgerlcj.com HERE. Or the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. Subscribers to both publications also receive the Ledger’s e-edition for free. Access to the website is only $3 per month and the newsletter is $5 per month, and also includes access to the website. Both versions have exclusive content available only to subscribers.