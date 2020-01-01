Death notice for Henry Mize

Henry B. Mize, 93, passed away Dec. 27, 2019.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was a veteran of World War II, serving in France and Germany.

Surviving family members are three children Gary Mize, Robert Mize and Reba Mize.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Mize; mother, Lillie Belle McElhaney; one brother; and five sisters.

Read the whole story on ledgerlcj.com HERE. Or the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. Subscribers to both publications also receive the Ledger’s e-edition for free. Access to the website is only $3 per month and the newsletter is $5 per month, and also includes access to the website. Both versions have exclusive content available only to subscribers.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.i