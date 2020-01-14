Death notice for Grady Garner

Home 2020 January Death notice for Grady Garner

Grady Leon Garner, 78, was born Aug. 30, 1941 in Louisville, Kentucky and passed away Dec. 21, 2019.

A memorial service to celebrate and honor his life will be held in the spring by Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Zelman and Dartha Garner.

Surviving family members are his wife, Sharon Garner, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; three sons Rhett, Jarot and Seth Garner; several grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Suzanne and John Manaulan; and brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Anita Garner.

/ Obituaries and death notices / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar