Death notice for Floydene Rowland

SPIRO–Funeral service for Floydene Carol Rowland, 80, of Spiro, is Monday at 10 a.m. at Victory Worship Center in Spiro with Rev. Travis Palmer and Rev. Bryan Fouts officiating.

Burial will follow at Spiro City Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born March 12, 1939 to Thomas and Ruth (Wilkinson) Pritchard and passed away Jan. 16, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Surviving family members are her husband, Odell Rowland; two daughters Kelly Thomas and Lonnie Kastner, Jeanette Brand and husband Kenny; two sons Jack Holderby and Renee Hunt, and Robert Rowland, and Norma Burns; five sisters Judy Paul, Dolly Savage, Sally Wiles, Nancy Dill and husband Larry, and Cathy Lovell and husband Jack; one brother Eddie Pritchard and wife Joan; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepdaughter, Twania Oliver; sister, Helen Moore; and brother, Buddy Pritchard.

