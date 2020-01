POTEAU–Edward David Thompson, 84, of Poteau, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 in Poteau and was born March 29, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois.

No services are planned at this time. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

Survivors include his wife, Aline, of the home; and stepchildren Allen McGuire of Russellville, Arkansas and Charlotte Raymey of Clarksville, Arkansas.