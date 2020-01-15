Death notice for Bill Goodrich

POTEAU–Ira William “Bill” Goodrich, 63, of Poteau, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 in Poteau and was born Dec. 11, 1956 in Binghamton, New York to Ira “Ike” Mason and Lillian Mae (Baker) Goodrich.

The family will be at the funeral home Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends in lieu of a memorial service.

Survivors include his sons Martin Goodrich and Katie Keosouvanh of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Jason and Miranda Goodrich, and Matthew and Kayli Goodrich; grandchildren Sky and Zoe Goodrich, and Colby Goodrich, all of Poteau; brothers John Goodrich of Redmond, Oregon, Gordon Baker of Kalispell, Montana, David O’Hara of West Fir, Oregon and Stephen Goodrich of Florida; and his former wife and friend, Ramona Goodrich, of Poteau.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Craighill, and father, Ike Goodrich; sister, Kathleen Goodrich; halfbrother, Michael Goodrich; and stepfather, Martin O’Hara.

