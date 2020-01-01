Death notice for Arlene Wilson

SPIRO–Arlene Wilson, 61, of Spiro, was born Jan. 25, 1958 in Long Beach, California to Joseph and Janet (Dau) Borges, and passed away Dec. 30, 2019.

The family will set a private service at a later time, under the direction of Grace Funeral Services.

She is survived by her son Cody Wilson and wife Andrea of Greenwood, Arkansas; daughter Peige Nuzzi and husband Mark of Spiro; seven grandchildren; and brothers Joseph Anthony Borges and Anthony Howard Borges.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Laurie Ann Moore.

