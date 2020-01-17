Cameron takes sweep of Panama

POTEAU—Cameron swept Panama in high school basketball action Thursday night at Carl Albert State College.

The Lady Jackets took the opener, 56-33, before Cameron’s boys completed the sweep with a 47-41 victory.

All four teams are off until the start of the LeFlore County Tournament Monday.

