Calendar of events for 1-10-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].



Friday

Basketball: Junior high LeFlore County Tournament; Howe, Talihina at Kingston New Year Classic; Poteau at Henryetta Tournament; Clayton, Buffalo Valley, Wister at Rock Island Conference Tournament; Cameron, Whitesboro at Webbers Falls Tournament; McCurtain in Shriners Tournament; Keota at Bokoshe; Panama at Pocola.

See the calendar of events for the next week on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. This is our free Friday edition so all contest is available to be read. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.