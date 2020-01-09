Calendar of events 1-9-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].



Thursday

Funeral services for Georgia Malone-Alewine

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’

Slime time maker space craft 4 p.m. Heavener Library

Bingo 6 p.m. at Heavener VFW hall

Basketball: Junior high LeFlore County Tournament; Howe, Talihina at Kingston New Year Classic; Poteau at Henryetta Tournament; Clayton, Buffalo Valley, Wister at Rock Island Conference Tournament; Cameron, Whitesboro at Webbers Falls Tournament; McCurtain in Shriners Tournament; Braggs at Keota; Spiro at Pocola.

See the calendar of events for the next week on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.