Calendar of events 1-9-2020

Thursday
Funeral services for Georgia Malone-Alewine
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’
Slime time maker space craft 4 p.m. Heavener Library
Bingo 6 p.m. at Heavener VFW hall
Basketball: Junior high LeFlore County Tournament; Howe, Talihina at Kingston New Year Classic; Poteau at Henryetta Tournament; Clayton, Buffalo Valley, Wister at Rock Island Conference Tournament; Cameron, Whitesboro at Webbers Falls Tournament; McCurtain in Shriners Tournament; Braggs at Keota; Spiro at Pocola.
