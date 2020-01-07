Calendar of events 1-7-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].
Tuesday
Funeral services for Dorothy Clark
Funeral service for Christine Canada
Story time with Robin 4 p.m. at Heavener Library
Poteau Evening Lions Club meets 6 p.m. CASC
Basketball: Junior high LeFlore County Tournament; Panama at Howe; Poteau at Checotah; Clayton, Wister at Rock Island Conference Tournament; Keota at Cameron (CASC); Talihina at Pocola; Spiro at Stilwell.
See the calendar for the next week on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE or in Wednesday’s newspaper or e-edition. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes both newsletters, exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.