Calendar of events 1-7-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].

Tuesday

Funeral services for Dorothy Clark

Funeral service for Christine Canada

Story time with Robin 4 p.m. at Heavener Library

Poteau Evening Lions Club meets 6 p.m. CASC

Basketball: Junior high LeFlore County Tournament; Panama at Howe; Poteau at Checotah; Clayton, Wister at Rock Island Conference Tournament; Keota at Cameron (CASC); Talihina at Pocola; Spiro at Stilwell.

See the calendar for the next week on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE or in Wednesday’s newspaper or e-edition. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes both newsletters, exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.