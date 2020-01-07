Calendar of events 1-7-2020

Home 2020 January Calendar of events 1-7-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].

Tuesday

Funeral services for Dorothy Clark

Funeral service for Christine Canada

Story time with Robin 4 p.m. at Heavener Library

Poteau Evening Lions Club meets 6 p.m. CASC

Basketball: Junior high LeFlore County Tournament; Panama at Howe; Poteau at Checotah; Clayton, Wister at Rock Island Conference Tournament; Keota at Cameron (CASC); Talihina at Pocola; Spiro at Stilwell.

See the calendar for the next week on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE or in Wednesday’s newspaper or e-edition. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes both newsletters, exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Calendar of events 12-27-19
Calendar of events 1-3-20
Calendar of events for 12-24-19
Calendar of events 12-26-19
Calendar of events 1-5-2020
Calendar of events 1-4-2020
Calendar of events 12-28-19
Calendar of events 12-25-19

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar