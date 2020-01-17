Calendar of events 1-17-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].
Friday
Funeral service for James “PeeWee” Brown
Funeral service for Clinton Garrison
Funeral service for Randall Vickers
Free Alzheimer’s Association educational series 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at EOMC
Basketball: Heavener at Stigler; Sallisaw at Poteau; Kinta at Buffalo Valley; Webbers Falls at McCurtain; Panola at Clayton; Gore at Keota; Hartshorne at Pocola; Smithville at Valliant; Spiro at Checotah; Talihina at Wilburton.
See the calendar for the next week on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. This is our free Friday edition so all content is available to be read. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.