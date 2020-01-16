Calendar of events 1-16-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon Western Sizzlin’
Funeral service for Janice Bandy
Slime time maker space craft 4 p.m. Heavener Library
HUA and City Council meet 6 p.m.
Bingo 6 p.m. at Heavener VFW hall
Town hall meeting on poultry houses
Basketball: Howe at Wilburton; Wister at Buffalo Valley; Panama at Cameron (CASC); Whitesboro at Red Oak; Bokoshe at Porum; Clayton at Kinta.
