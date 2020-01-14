Calendar of events 1-14-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].



Tuesday

Funeral service for Edna Scott

Memorial service for Ricky Rainwater

Story time with Robin 4 p.m. at Heavener Library

Poteau Evening Lions Club meets 6 p.m. CASC

Basketball: Hartshorne at Heavener; Idabel at Howe; Kinta at Wister; Smithville at Whitesboro; Braggs at Buffalo Valley; Keota at McCurtain; Gore at Arkoma; Clayton at LeFlore; Pocola at Wilburton; Caddo at Red Oak; Roland at Spiro; Stigler at Talihina.

