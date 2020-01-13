Calendar of events 1-13-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].



Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Carol Ann Oliver:

Heavener, Howe, LeFlore and Poteau school boards meet

Haw Creek Fire Association annual meeting 7 p.m. in training building next to Haw Creek Fire Department

Basketball: Muldrow at Poteau; Eagletown at Smithville.

