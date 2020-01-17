Caldwell commits to OSU

RED OAK–Red Oak eighth-grader Brex Caldwell has verbally committed to play baseball for Oklahoma State University beginning in the fall of 2024.

“After much consideration, I am honored and blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and baseball careers at Oklahoma State University,”

Caldwell said Wednesday morning. “I am thankful to my parents and coaches for all of their support. I’m excited to get to work with the best coaching staff in the

nation.”

Caldwell has already made a name for himself in the sport. In addition to being a participant in the prestigious Perfect Game Select Festival, Caldwell has also

participated in tournaments with USA Prime National 2024.

At Red Oak, he will have the chance to add to the 11 state baseball championships won by the Eagles in the last 20 years.

“I’m blessed at Red Oak to have great coaches and great teammates,” he said. “I’m looking forward to accomplishing lots of great things together with them.”