Burgos wins bowl pick-em contest

Reyna Burgos won the 2019-20 bowl pick-em contest in a tiebreaker with Mike Wight.

They both finished 29-11, but she came closer to the points Oklahoma scored against LSU in the Peach Bowl. She picked 27 and he had 40.

She wins a $25 gift certificate to the Southern Belle for winning.

In third place were Jessie Sutmiller, Jennifer Wright and Justin Rowton.