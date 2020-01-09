Burgos wins bowl pick-em contest

Home 2020 January Burgos wins bowl pick-em contest

Burgos wins bowl pick-em contest

Reyna Burgos won the 2019-20 bowl pick-em contest in a tiebreaker with Mike Wight.

They both finished 29-11, but she came closer to the points Oklahoma scored against LSU in the Peach Bowl. She picked 27 and he had 40.

She wins a $25 gift certificate to the Southern Belle for winning.

In third place were Jessie Sutmiller, Jennifer Wright and Justin Rowton.

2019-2020 Bowl Standings
W L Name
29 11 Reyna Burgos *
29 11 Mike Wight
28 12 Jessie Sutmiller
28 12 Jennifer Wright
28 12 Justin Rowton
27 13 Lakota Vickers
27 13 Todd Vickers
27 13 Chad Ritter
27 13 Craig Hall
25 15 Nathan Janway
25 15 Mark Branscum
25 15 Eddie Freeman
25 15 Kristi Branscum
25 15 David Seeley
24 16 Brynlee Adams
23 17 Gerald Conway
23 17 Calee Conway
23 17 Cashe Beger
23 17 Mason Adams
23 17 Jonathon Sutmiller
23 17 Lindsey Hurst
22 18 Delton Rowton
22 18 Lyle Whitworth
21 19 Chris Adams
21 19 Kristina Adams
20 20 Bill Deleplank
19 21 Seth Pottridge
19 21 Brian Adams
18 22 Brittany Dean
* won tiebreaker
/ Football, Sports / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

5 share lead in bowl pick-em contest

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar