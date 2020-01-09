Burgos wins bowl pick-em contest
Reyna Burgos won the 2019-20 bowl pick-em contest in a tiebreaker with Mike Wight.
They both finished 29-11, but she came closer to the points Oklahoma scored against LSU in the Peach Bowl. She picked 27 and he had 40.
She wins a $25 gift certificate to the Southern Belle for winning.
In third place were Jessie Sutmiller, Jennifer Wright and Justin Rowton.
|2019-2020 Bowl Standings
|W
|L
|Name
|29
|11
|Reyna Burgos
|*
|29
|11
|Mike Wight
|28
|12
|Jessie Sutmiller
|28
|12
|Jennifer Wright
|28
|12
|Justin Rowton
|27
|13
|Lakota Vickers
|27
|13
|Todd Vickers
|27
|13
|Chad Ritter
|27
|13
|Craig Hall
|25
|15
|Nathan Janway
|25
|15
|Mark Branscum
|25
|15
|Eddie Freeman
|25
|15
|Kristi Branscum
|25
|15
|David Seeley
|24
|16
|Brynlee Adams
|23
|17
|Gerald Conway
|23
|17
|Calee Conway
|23
|17
|Cashe Beger
|23
|17
|Mason Adams
|23
|17
|Jonathon Sutmiller
|23
|17
|Lindsey Hurst
|22
|18
|Delton Rowton
|22
|18
|Lyle Whitworth
|21
|19
|Chris Adams
|21
|19
|Kristina Adams
|20
|20
|Bill Deleplank
|19
|21
|Seth Pottridge
|19
|21
|Brian Adams
|18
|22
|Brittany Dean
|* won tiebreaker
Comments
No comment yet.