Area weather forecast 1-9-2020

Cloudy skies early Thursday with thunderstorms developing later in the day.

There is a flash flood watch from midnight Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday.

Thursday’s high will be 63 degrees with a low of 57 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:26 a.m. with sunset at 5:24 p.m.

