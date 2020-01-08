Area weather forecast 1-8-2020

Mostly clear skies early Wednesday with clouds increasing throughout the day. The high will be 64 degrees with a low of 47 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:27 a.m. with sunset at 5:23 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE or in Wednesday’s newspaper or e-edition. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes both newsletters, exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.