Area weather forecast 1-8-2020

Home 2020 January Area weather forecast 1-8-2020

Mostly clear skies early Wednesday with clouds increasing throughout the day. The high will be 64 degrees with a low of 47 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:27 a.m. with sunset at 5:23 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date  on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE or in Wednesday’s newspaper or e-edition. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes both newsletters, exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Area weather forecast 12-30-19
Area weather forecast 12-29-19
Area weather forecast 1-3-20
Near-record highs on Thursday
Beautiful day forecast for Christmas
Area weather forecast 1-5-2020
Read More
Area weather forecast 9-23-19
Fog advisory issued for Sunday morning

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar