Area weather forecast 1-8-2020

Mostly clear skies early Wednesday with clouds increasing throughout the day. The high will be 64 degrees with a low of 47 degrees.
Sunrise is at 7:27 a.m. with sunset at 5:23 p.m.
See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE or in Wednesday’s newspaper or e-edition. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes both newsletters, exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.