Area weather forecast 1-3-20

Partly cloudy skies early Saturday and a slight chance of snow showers with skies clearing throughout the day. The high will be 51 degrees with a low of 33 degrees.
Sunrise is at 7:26 a.m. with sunset at 5:20 p.m.
Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes both newsletters with exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.