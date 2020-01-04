Area weather forecast 1-3-20

Partly cloudy skies early Saturday and a slight chance of snow showers with skies clearing throughout the day. The high will be 51 degrees with a low of 33 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:26 a.m. with sunset at 5:20 p.m.

Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes both newsletters with exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.