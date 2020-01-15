Area weather forecast 1-15-2020

Foggy early for Wednesday with cloudy skies later in the day. There is a chance of showers or thunderstorms with near-record high temperatures expected.
A dense fog alert is in effect through 9 a.m.
The high will be 70 degrees with a low of 43 degrees.
