Area weather forecast 1-14-2020

Foggy early with mostly cloudy skies later in the day for Tuesday in the area.
There is a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. A slight chance of rain for Tuesday night with a high of 61 degrees and a low of 55 degrees.
Sunrise is at 7:26 a.m. with sunset at 5:29 p.m.
