Area weather forecast 1-13-2020

Partly cloudy skies Monday with a high of 58 degrees and a low of 45 degrees.

The river flood warning is set to expire Monday at 10:49 a.m.

Sunrise is at 7:26 a.m. with sunset at 5:28 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE.. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.