Area weather forecast 1-12-2020

Mostly cloudy skies early Sunday with clouds clearing away during the day.

The high will be 51 degrees with a low of 33 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:26 a.m. with sunset at 5:27 p.m.

A river flood warning remains in effect through Monday at 7:51 a.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE.. A subscription to the newsletter is only $5 per month and includes exclusive content and our weekly e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.