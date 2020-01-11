Area weather forecast 1-11-2020

A chance of sleet and snow Saturday morning as temperatures drop throughout the day.

Snow and sleet expected to be out of the area by noon. The high will be 38 degrees with a low of 24 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:26 a.m. with sunset at 5:26 p.m.

A river flood warning is in effect Saturday from 12:16 p.m. until Monday at 1:17 a.m.

