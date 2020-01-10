Area sports scoreboard 1-9-2020

Kingston New Year’s Classic

Howe 77, Atoka 51

Talihina 57, Latta 35

Arkansas River Shootout

Cameron 69, Wright Christian 37

Whitesboro 90, Watts 31

Rock Island Conference

LeFlore 51, Buffalo Valley 48

Henryetta Tournament

Poteau 44, Wilburton 41

Regular season

Spiro 61, Pocola 36

Girls

Kingston New Year’s Classic

Howe 64, Talihina 19

Arkansas River Shootout

Cameron 68, Oaks 46

Whitesboro 72, Watts 21

Henryetta Tournament

Okmulgee 45, Poteau 41

Regular season

Pocola 53, Spiro 28

To add scores or information, please send an email to [email protected]

