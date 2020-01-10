Area sports scoreboard 1-9-2020
Kingston New Year’s Classic
Howe 77, Atoka 51
Talihina 57, Latta 35
Arkansas River Shootout
Cameron 69, Wright Christian 37
Whitesboro 90, Watts 31
Rock Island Conference
LeFlore 51, Buffalo Valley 48
Henryetta Tournament
Poteau 44, Wilburton 41
Regular season
Spiro 61, Pocola 36
Girls
Kingston New Year’s Classic
Howe 64, Talihina 19
Arkansas River Shootout
Cameron 68, Oaks 46
Whitesboro 72, Watts 21
Henryetta Tournament
Okmulgee 45, Poteau 41
Regular season
Pocola 53, Spiro 28
To add scores or information, please send an email to [email protected]
