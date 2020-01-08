Area sports scoreboard 1-7-2020

Boys

Cameron 58, Keota 50

Howe 69, Panama 31

Talihina 72, Pocola 36

Checotah 60, Poteau 32

Red Oak 58, Midway 45

Stilwell 70, Spiro 38

Girls

Cameron 72, Keota 35

Howe 80, Panama 19

Pocola 67, Talihina 35

Checotah 45, Poteau 25

Red Oak 65, Midway 45

Spiro 37, Stilwell 34

