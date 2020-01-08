Area sports scoreboard 1-7-2020

Boys
Cameron 58, Keota 50
Howe 69, Panama 31
Talihina 72, Pocola 36
Checotah 60, Poteau 32
Red Oak 58, Midway 45
Stilwell 70, Spiro 38
Girls
Cameron 72, Keota 35
Howe 80, Panama 19
Pocola 67, Talihina 35
Checotah 45, Poteau 25
Red Oak 65, Midway 45
Spiro 37, Stilwell 34
To submit scores or information on games involving area teams, send an email to [email protected]
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.