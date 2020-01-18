Area sports scoreboard 1-17-2020

Basketball
Boys
Arkoma 45, Okay 28
Keota 42, Gore 27
Pocola 37, Hartshorne 36
McCurtain 45, Webbers Falls 38
Sallisaw 61, Poteau 44
Checotah 55, Spiro 43
Talihina 53, Wilburton 46
Girls
Okay 50, Arkoma 18
Pocola 53, Hartshorne 51
McCurtain 49, Webbers Falls 45
Sallisaw 46, Poteau 25
Checotah 67, Spiro 35
Wilburton 43, Talihina 29
