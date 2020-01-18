Area sports scoreboard 1-17-2020

Basketball

Boys

Arkoma 45, Okay 28

Keota 42, Gore 27

Pocola 37, Hartshorne 36

McCurtain 45, Webbers Falls 38

Sallisaw 61, Poteau 44

Checotah 55, Spiro 43

Talihina 53, Wilburton 46

Girls

Okay 50, Arkoma 18

Pocola 53, Hartshorne 51

McCurtain 49, Webbers Falls 45

Sallisaw 46, Poteau 25

Checotah 67, Spiro 35

Wilburton 43, Talihina 29

To report scores or information, send an email to [email protected].

