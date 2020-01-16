Agendas for HUA, Council meetings 1-16-2020

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings Thursday at 6 p.m. at Heavener City Hall, 103 East Avenue B.

HUA

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

AGENDA

 1. Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

  1. Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
  1. New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
  1. City manager’s report
  1. Water superintendent’s report
  1. Trustee’s/chairman’s report
  1. Adjourn

City Council

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

AGENDA

  1. Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
  1. Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
  1. City Commission votes to enter into executive session (requires majority vote of quorum of the members present to enter).
  1. Enter executive session with city manager and attorney for confidential communications, as authorized by 25 O.S. Sect. 307 (B) concerning:

    a. Performance evaluation of City Manager Cody Smith.

  1. Reconvene in open meeting.
  1. Consider, discuss and take action on performance evaluation of City Manager Cody Smith.
  1. New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
  1. Treasurer’s report
  1. City manager’s report
  1. Trustee’s/chairman’s report
  1. Adjourn
