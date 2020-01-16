Agendas for HUA, Council meetings 1-16-2020

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings Thursday at 6 p.m. at Heavener City Hall, 103 East Avenue B.
HUA
CALL TO ORDER – Chairman
ROLL CALL – Clerk
INVOCATION – Chairman
AGENDA
1. Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- City manager’s report
- Water superintendent’s report
- Trustee’s/chairman’s report
- Adjourn
City Council
CALL TO ORDER – Chairman
ROLL CALL – Clerk
INVOCATION – Chairman
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- City Commission votes to enter into executive session (requires majority vote of quorum of the members present to enter).
- Enter executive session with city manager and attorney for confidential communications, as authorized by 25 O.S. Sect. 307 (B) concerning:
a. Performance evaluation of City Manager Cody Smith.
- Reconvene in open meeting.
- Consider, discuss and take action on performance evaluation of City Manager Cody Smith.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Treasurer’s report
- City manager’s report
- Trustee’s/chairman’s report
- Adjourn
