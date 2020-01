Agenda for commissioners’ meeting 1-6-20

POTEAU—The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

(1.) CALL TO ORDER.

(2.) MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S).

(3.) PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL/CLAIMS.

(4.) BONDS.

(5.) MONTHLY FEE REPORTS.

(6.) TRANSFER OF APPROPRIATIONS.

(7.) BLANKET PURCHASE ORDERS.

(8.) OLD BUSINESS.

(9.) CURRENT BRIDGE AND ROAD PROJECTS: D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) BRAZIL CREEK S. OF SH 31

(10.) CONTRACT LABOR/SERVICE AGREEMENT(S).

(11.) BURN BAN.

(12.) OLD/NEW BUSINESS FOR CONSER ROAD PROJECTS.

(13.) CERTIFICATE(S) OF COMPLIANCE FOR OMMA BUSINESSES.

(14.) VOTE TO APPOINT CHAIRMAN AND VICE-CHAIRMAN TO THE LEFLORE COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS.

(16.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE APPOINTMENT OF DONNIE EDWARDS AS INTERIM LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF.

(16.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RECEIVING AND REQUISITIONING OFFICERS LETTER SUBMITTED BY LEFLORE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

(17.) DISCUSS AND POSSIBLY APPROVE RESOLUTION TO DETERMINE MAXIMUM MONTHLY HIGHWAY EXPENDITURES FOR JANUARY, 2020.

(18.) PUBLIC COMMENTS.

(19.) ADJOURN.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.